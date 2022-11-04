Britney Spears Apologizes to Zoey 101 Actress Over On-Set Confrontation

Britney Spears has publicly apologized for yelling at actress Alexa Nikolas on the set of Zoey 101 sometime in the late 2000s — and the apology was well-received.

Some context: Nikolas, who acted opposite Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn on the Nickelodeon series, was a guest on Monday’s episode of Christy Carlson Romano’s Vulnerable podcast, during which she recalled a time when Britney yelled at her at Jamie Lynn’s request.

In her memoir released earlier this year, Jamie Lynn had painted Nikolas as the bully, even writing that Nikolas’ mother allegedly started a rumor about her. In response to that memoir excerpt, Nikolas accused Jamie Lynn of “lying up a storm,” but it wasn’t until Nikolas’ appearance on Vulnerable that the situation was finally put to rest.

“It wasn’t OK because I was a 12 [or] 13-year-old,” Nikolas said on the podcast. “But in retrospect, knowing the dynamic that was in place for her, I think, of course, that’s what ended up happening. And I think … poor Britney. She is in a horrible situation there.”

Not only did Britney hear Nikolas’ interview, but she took the time to apologize, tweeting this lengthy statement on Thursday (which she later deleted and reposted on Friday for some reason):

In a nutshell, Britney recalled visiting the set while nine-months pregnant and immediately being told by Jamie Lynn that Nikolas was bullying her. The grown-ups in the room — including Britney and Jamie Lynn’s mother, who stood there doing nothing — should have handled the situation, and their inaction led Britney to jump to her sister’s defense, albeit equipped with questionable information.

“I’m sitting here crying with my jaw on the floor,” Nikolas wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, responding to Britney’s apology. “Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing. … This is honestly one of the kindest things anyone has ever done for me. We forget as a society how much support and love impacts us. My child self and current self is in awe of the incredible person you are. … Thank you for being you and embracing everything that you are.”

Saving the best for last, Nikolas added, “I can’t wait to show my daughter Nova what an inspiration you are now and forever. Love you. You deserve the best. That’s all for now. Thank you. Oh and Nickelodeon can kiss my ass.”

See Nikolas’ full response to Britney below: