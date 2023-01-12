Brett Goldstein's Sesame Street Appearance Will Have to Hold You Over Until Ted Lasso Returns for Season 3

And you thought Roy Kent was a grouch! Ted Lasso Season 3: Everything to Know

Ted Lasso star (and Muppet fanatic) Brett Goldstein finally made his way to Sesame Street Thursday, nearly one year after his appearance was first teased by HBO Max. In the episode — you can watch Goldstein’s segment above — Elmo and Grover decide to play a game of hide and seek, but forget to tell Goldstein that they’ve started.

Goldstein eventually encounters kindred spirit Oscar the Grouch, who tells him to scram with the help of a familiar-looking sign. The two then engage in a grunt-off, and we’re calling it now: there will no greater moment on television this year. Or this decade.

“I finally found my way to Sesame Street… and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined,” Goldstein wrote in a previous Instagram post. “Everyone was so funny and brilliant and friendly and kind. I managed to get to say hi to all the residents except Snuffleupagus, who was sleeping…. Truly a beautiful cast and crew that fill that whole street with all the love you could wish for.”

Goldstein, who took home two consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022, has been vocal about his adoration for all things Jim Henson. “That’s my ultimate goal, is work with the Muppets,” he told Esquire in 2020. “I do that, then I’m dead.”

In 2017, he performed a six-minute, one-man rendition of A Muppets Christmas Carol at a Parkinson’s U.K. fundraiser, which can be seen in all its glory here.

As for Ted Lasso, we’re still awaiting a Season 3 premiere date. Still.

