Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Meets 'Kindred Spirit' Oscar the Grouch in Must-See Sesame Street Video

He’s here, he’s there, he’s every-f—ing-where — including Sesame Street.

Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein appears opposite fellow grouch Oscar in a newly released clip from the beloved children’s program — and while Goldstein may not technically be in character as Roy Kent, the growl he lets out when Big Bird remarks on the beautiful day they’re having tells us he’s channeling the former AFC Richmond captain-turned-assistant coach.

“I met a kindred spirit the other day,” Goldstein wrote on Twitter. “I told him we had a lot in common. He told me to scram.”

Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. 💚 Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you! pic.twitter.com/frguVpTJpE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 15, 2022

Goldstein, who took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series last fall, has been vocal about his adoration for all things Jim Henson. “That’s my ultimate goal, is work with the Muppets,” he previously told Esquire. “I do that, then I’m dead.” (In 2017, he performed a six-minute, one-man rendition of A Muppets Christmas Carol at a Parkinson’s U.K. fundraiser, which can be seen in all its glory here.)

As TVLine exclusively reported, Ted Lasso‘s return is delayed due to a later-than-usual production start. Whereas Seasons 1 and 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy bowed in August and July, respectively, series co-creator Brendan Hunt (aka Coach Beard) told us that viewers should anticipate a slightly later premiere date for Season 3.

“We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure,” Hunt said. “So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That’s above my pay grade, I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.”

Hunt also served up a delicious teaser for Season 3 involving newly minted West Ham United coach Nathan Shelley, which you can read here.

Watch the Sesame Street video above, then hit the comments with your reactions to seeing Goldstein and the other iconic Grouch share the screen.