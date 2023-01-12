TV Ratings: #OneChicago Leads Wednesday, CBS' Lingo Has OK Start

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s #OneChicago trifecta led Wednesday in the demo, with Chicago Fire also copping the night’s biggest audience. Renew/Cancel Forecast

NBC | Chicago Med (with 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) and P.D. (5.3 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, while Fire (6.7 mil/0.6) dipped.

CBS | Leading out of TPIR at Night (4.6 mil/0.5), the Lingo premiere retained 3 mil and a 0.4, placing second in the hour in total audience and tying for No. 2 in the demo. It also improved on both the ill-fated The Real Love Boat‘s own Wednesday premiere numbers (2.4 mil/0.3) and Tough as Nails‘ week-ago season opener (2.2 mil/0.3). Now in its regular 10 pm time slot, Tough as Nails closed out CBS’ night with 1.9 mil/0.3.

FOX | Name That Tune returned to 1.6 mil and a 0.3, after which Special Forces: Whatever (1.7 mil/0.4) lost some viewers vs. its debut but was steady in the demo.

ABC | The Conners (4 mil/0.5), The Goldbergs (2.6 mil/0.4), the newly renewed Abbott Elementary (2.8 mil/0.5) and Big Sky (2.2 mil/0.2) were all steady in the demo, whereas Home Economics (2.1 mil/0.3) dipped.

