Ratings: Golden Globes Return Steady in Viewers, But Eye New Demo Low

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s first airing of the Golden Globes in two years averaged 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, steady in audience but down in the demo from the early numbers (5.4 mil/1.2) for the 2021 telecast. Golden Globes 2023: Full Winners List

The 2021 Globes went on to tally 6.9 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating in Nielsen finals, down more than 60 percent from the last pre-pandemic ceremony and marking the gala’s smallest audience since 1995 (the last year that TBS hosted the show before turning it over to NBC) and what was then an all-time demo low. Check back later today for updated 2023 totals!

The January 2020, pre-pandemic Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, drew 18.4 million viewers. Imagine!

Opposite the Globes….

CBS | FBI (6.4 mil/0.5) dipped week-to-week but still drew the night’s largest audience. International (5.3 mil/0.4) was steady while Most Wanted (5.9 mil/0.5) hit and tied season highs.

ABC | The Rookie (3.2 mil/0.4) and Feds (2.7 mil/0.3) both fell to Earth after last week’s significant tallies. Will Trent (3.1 mil/0.4) shed some viewers from its week-ago debut but held steady in the demo.

FOX | The Resident (2.5 mil/0.3) slipped to series lows was rock steady ahead of next week’s season (?) finale.

