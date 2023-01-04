Ratings: Rookie, Feds Surge in Tuesday Team-Up; ABC's Will Trent Opens Well

ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds both saw significant gains with their new, Tuesday team-up, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s biggest audience. Renew/Cancel Forecast

ABC | The Rookie drew 4.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, surging to its largest audience audience since May 2020 (!)and its highest demo number since May 2021. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A,” read recap. Feds in turn rose to series highs of 3.7 mil/0.4. Closing out ABCs night, the Will Trent premiere (3.5 mil/0.4) exceeded anything Feds had done in the time slot; grade its premiere down below!

CBS | FBI (7.4 mil/0.6) returned from the holiday break steady in viewers and up a tenth in the demo. International (5.4 mil/0.4) and Most Wanted (4.3 mil/0.3) each lost a few viewers, with the latter also ticking down in the demo.

FOX | The Resident (2.5 mil/0.3) dipped ahead of next week’s double-episode finale.

NBC | AGT: All-Stars (3.3 mil/0.5) was down from Monday’s premiere (5.1 mil/0.6); New Amsterdam (2.3 mil/0.3) dipped to a series low in audience.

