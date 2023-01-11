General Hospital to Bring Back the Nurses Ball (and Tracy Quartermaine), Honor the Late Sonya Eddy

As General Hospital closes in on its 60th anniversary, the long-running ABC sudser has all kinds of plans.

It was announced on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena — as part of a panel featuring EP Frank Valentini, stars Genie Francis (who plays Laura), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Kristina Wagner (Felicia), Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Nicholas Chavez (Spencer), Tabyana Ali (Trina) and others — that GH will kick off its anniversary programming at the end of March with a special episode honoring the late Sonya Eddy, who had played head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the series from 2006 until her passing this December.

Then, during the week of April 3, GH will bring back the beloved Nurses Ball, a (fictional) charity gala dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness. The event debuted in June 1994 (where it was co-chaired by Lucy Coe and Bobbie Jones) and has been held 15 times since, but not since August 2020.

It was also teased at the TCA press tour that following the Nurses Ball, “icons of Port Charles unite to stop a legendary threat from the past,” and that (perhaps relatedly?) series vet/Daytime Emmy winner Jane Elliot is set to reprise her role as the legendary Tracy Quartermaine sometime in April.

General Hospital debuted April 1, 1963. ABC also released a promo, above, that looks back on some of the serials’ biggest moments over the last 60 years.