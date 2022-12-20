Sonya Eddy, Beloved General Hospital Vet, Dead at 55

Beloved General Hospital co-star Sonya Eddy, who played Epiphany on the venerable ABC soap for the past 16 years, died Monday. She was 55. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

Eddy’s actress-pal Octavia Spencer confirmed the news Tuesday on Instagram, writing, “My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of General Hospital fans will miss her.”

A cause of death has not been made public.

Eddy — who was a licensed vocational nurse in real-life — made her debut as GH‘s no-nonsense, big-hearted nurse in 2006. The character crossed over to the short-lived SoapNet spinoff GH: Night Shift in 2007.

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy,” GH exec producer Frank Valentini lamented on Twitter. “I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.

“On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans,” he added. “She will be very missed.”

Additional TV credits for Eddy included recurring roles on truTV’s Those Who Can’t and ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, as well as guest stints on PEN15, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Glee, Mike & Molly, 2 Broke Girls, The Middle, Mom and Castle.