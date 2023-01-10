Golden Globes 2023: Did Jerrod Carmichael's Subdued Monologue Strike the Right Tone? Grade It!

If the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was hoping that this year’s Golden Globes would gloss over its recent racial-diversity controversy… better luck next year?

Host Jerrod Carmichael opened Tuesday’s 80th edition of the awards broadcast with a monologue that dove right into the show’s troubled recent past and didn’t really discuss anything else.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black,” the comedian told an audience gathered at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. He reminded the crowd that the Globes didn’t air last year “because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will.”

NBC cancelled the Globes’ 2022 telecast after the HFPA, which puts on the ceremony, was called out for its lack of racial diversity behind the scenes. At the time of the controversy, none of the organization’s 87 members was Black. The HFPA ultimately announced plans to reform its bylaws in an effort to diversify its membership, though at the time, many in the industry found the proposed changes unsatisfactory.

In a laid-back monologue that was met at times with silence and other times with what seemed like nervous laughter, Carmichael ran through the process that led to his accepting the evening’s hosting duties. As he spoke, he said that he was being paid $500,000 for the job, and that he’d turned down repeated requests to meet with HFPA leadership.

“I’m un-fireable,” he joked, adding: “I took this job assuming they hadn’t changed at all.”

Watch Jerrod Carmichael's full #GoldenGlobes opening monologue, in which he roasts the HFPA pic.twitter.com/GCmQQM1a2z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023

Carmichael’s subdued intro ended on an upbeat note, saying: “I’m here, truly, because all of you. I look out to this room and I see a lot of talented people, like people that I admire, people that I would like to be like, people I’m jealous of, and the people that are actually really incredible artists. And regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s past may be, this is an evening when we get to celebrate and I think this industry deserves evenings like these, and I’m happy you all are here.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Carmichael’s intro, grade it via the poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!