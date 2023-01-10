Golden Globes: Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor in a Drama for Yellowstone

Yellowstone finally managed to lasso a major award: Kevin Costner won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Costner, who was not present to receive the trophy, beat out fellow nominees Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Diego Luna (Andor), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Adam Scott (Severance).

Costner stars in the Paramount Network drama as John Dutton, the patriarch of a Montana ranching family. Kelly Reilly plays John’s daughter Beth, with Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley as his sons Kayce and Jamie. Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham lead the supporting cast. Taylor Sheridan serves as co-creator and executive producer.

Yellowstone has turned into a monster hit for Paramount Network, with November’s Season 5 premiere drawing more than 12 million viewers across all simulcasts and encores. It’s also inspired a number of spinoffs on Paramount+, including 1883 and the current 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. But awards recognition has been scarce: Yellowstone has only earned a single Emmy nomination across five seasons (for production design in 2021), and Costner’s nomination was the first Golden Globe nod for the series.

Costner has a long history with the Golden Globes: He won for best director in 1991 for Dances With Wolves and then again in 2013 for best actor in a limited series for Hatfields & McCoys. He was also nominated for his film roles in Dances With Wolves, JFK and Tin Cup.