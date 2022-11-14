Yellowstone Sets Premiere Records in Total Audience and Key Demos

Yellowstone opened Season 5 with a bang on Sunday night. Read Our Yellowstone Premiere Recap!

The Kevin Costner-led neo-Western posted double digits in key demos gains versus last November’s Season 4 premiere, while also lassoing its largest premiere audience yet.

In Live+Same Day numbers, the Season 5 premiere on Paramount Network drew 8.8 million total viewers (up 10 percent YOY), while enjoying gains of 52 percent in the 18-34 demo, 22 percent in the 18-49 demo, and 13 percent in the 25-54 demo.

For comparison’s sake, broadcast-TV’s most-watched drama, NCIS, is averaging 6.6 million weekly viewers in Live+Same Day numbers (and 9.7 mil with Live+7 playback).

If you fold in Yellowstone simulcasts on CMT, TV Land and Pop, the Season 5 opener grew to 10.3 million viewers, up 8 percent from last year’s premiere. Meanwhile, its demo gains were 55 percent (in 18-34), 27 percent (18-49) and 17 percent (25-54).

Lastly, when you also add in Sunday-night encores of the premiere, the Yellowstone audience swells to 12.1 million (up 7 percent YOY), while the demo gains are a robust 53 percent (in 18-34), 25 percent (18-49) and 15 percent (25-54).

