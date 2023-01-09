Ratings: East New York Audience Rises in Return, Alert Enjoys NFL Boost

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ East New York and NCIS: Los Angeles returned from the holiday break to larger audiences, and opposite a well-watched Sunday Night Football. Renew/Cancel Forecast

NBC | The SNF match-up between the Lions and Packers averaged 17.7 million total viewers and a 4.5 demo rating — some of this season’s largest tallies, for sure. (I’m on a plane, abacus isn’t handy.)

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (10.5 mil/1.2), East New York (5.6 mil/0.5) veritably matched its second-largest audience thus far (and ticked up in the demo), while NCIS: Los Angeles (4.2 mil/0.4) similarly returned to its second-best audience of the season.

FOX | Leading out of NFL action, Alert: Missing Persons Unit (3.3 mil/0.7, average TVLine reader grade “B”; read post mortem) placed second in the demo among Sunday’s non-sports fare. Bob’s Burgers (1.2 mil/0.3) and Family Guy (1.1 mil/0.3) were both down from their fall finales.

ABC | Leading out of AFV (3.8 mil/0.4), an airing of the live-action-y The Lion King drew 1.9 mil and a 0.3.

