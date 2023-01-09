Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Might Not Be the Final Season After All: 'There Are Doors Left Open,' Patrick Stewart Says

All you Trekkies out there mourning the upcoming final season of Star Trek: Picard: There may be new life (and new civilizations) out there after all.

Season 3 of Picard has already been announced as the final season, but executive producer Alex Kurtzman now says the show could actually continue. “When we started the series, Patrick [Stewart] and we all talked about really wanting it to just be three years, feeling like we could really tell a complete story with the season you’re now seeing as our endpoint,” he told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Monday. “That being said, anything is possible. If a show blows the doors off the place, as we’re certainly hoping it will, and we’re very, very proud of Season 3, who knows?”

So would Patrick Stewart be open to returning for another season as Jean-Luc Picard? “If we can maintain the work that we did on Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of Picard, then absolutely, yes,” Stewart says. “Because there is still enormous potential for narrative in what we’ve been doing, and there are doors left open, still. We didn’t close all of them.”

Season 3 — premiering Thursday, Feb. 16 on Paramount+ — brings back Stewart’s Next Generation co-stars Michael Dorn (Worf), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge) and Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher). Their fellow TNG alums Jonathan Frakes (Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Troi) will return as well after a Season 1 guest spot, with Brent Spiner returning as… not Data, but his android brother Lore.

