Star Trek: Picard's Final Season Gets Premiere Date — See Jean-Luc Reunite With His Enterprise Pals in New Teaser

Ah… it feels just like old times in a new sneak peek at Star Trek: Picard‘s final season.

Paramount+ unveiled a new teaser for the upcoming third and final season, along with a premiere date: Season 3 will debut Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, with new episodes airing weekly. The announcements were made by series star Patrick Stewart himself at the annual “Star Trek Day” celebration on Thursday.

In the teaser, Jean-Luc gets a distress call from his old flame Dr. Beverly Crusher: “We need your help.” We see what looks like Starfleet headquarters crumbling into rubble (!) as Jean-Luc consults with his former right-hand man Will Riker. Jean-Luc doesn’t want to ask his old friends to put themselves in danger (“Since when?” Riker laughs), but his Enterprise crewmates Geordi La Forge, Worf, Crusher and Troi all assemble as Riker tells him: “Wherever you go, we go.”

They get a lift from Seven of Nine aboard the gleaming new starship the U.S.S. Titan — and they all zip off together to tackle their final mission. As first announced back in April, Next Generation alums LeVar Burton (Geordi), Michael Dorn (Worf) and Gates McFadden (Crusher) are joining the cast of Picard‘s final season, with Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis also returning as Riker and Troi, following their Season 1 appearance.

