Bob Odenkirk's AMC Series Gets New Title — Plus, See First-Look Photos

Just like Jimmy McGill, Bob Odenkirk‘s new AMC series is changing its name. The upcoming series, originally titled Straight Man, will now be called Lucky Hank, TVLine has confirmed. The series is set to premiere this spring.

Based on the novel Straight Man by Richard Russo, Lucky Hank is a “mid-life crisis tale” that takes place on a fictional college campus in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt. Odenkirk stars as William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr., the unlikely chairman of the college’s English department. Aaron Zelman (Damages) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office) adapted the book and serve as co-showrunners.

It earned a series order last April, with The Killing alum Mireille Enos later signing on to play Hank’s wife Lily, the vice principal of the local high school. “As Hank’s life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made,” per the official description.

Odenkirk just wrapped up a six-season run as shady attorney Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman on AMC’s Better Call Saul, with the series finale airing in August. The role earned Odenkirk five Emmy nominations for best lead actor in a drama series, with Saul‘s final episodes still eligible for this year’s ceremony. He previously played Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad, debuting in the Emmy-winning hit’s second season.

We also have our first look at Odenkirk and Enos in Lucky Hank, thanks to a set of new photos from the series — scroll down to see more, and drop your first impressions in the comments.