Mireille Enos to Play Bob Odenkirk's Wife in AMC Dramedy Straight Man

Bob Odenkirk just got a new scene partner: Mireille Enos (The Killing, The Catch) has signed on to star opposite Odenkirk in the upcoming AMC dramedy Straight Man, our sister site Deadline reports.

The story, based on the Richard Russo novel, is a “mid-life crisis tale” set on a fictional college campus in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt, with Odenkirk as William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr., the unlikely chairman of the college’s English department. Enos will play Hank’s wife Lily, the vice principal of the local high school. “As Hank’s life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made,” per the official description. Straight Man was picked up to series in April, with a premiere slated for next year.

“We could not be more thrilled to have Mireille on board to play Lily,” co-showrunners Aaron Zelman (Damages) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office) said in a statement. “She brings with her a steamer trunk full of dramatic chops, an unflinching eagerness to explore character, and a megawatt smile that absolutely lights up every Zoom. She’s a delight.”

Enos is best known for playing detective Sarah Linden on the AMC murder mystery The Killing, which aired from 2011 to 2014. Following that, she starred alongside Peter Krause in the ABC caper The Catch and joined the cast of the Prime Video thriller Hanna. Her other TV credits include Good Omens and Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.