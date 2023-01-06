Demascus: AMC Scraps Sci-Fi Comedy With Station 19's Okieriete Onaodowan

AMC has given the ax to Demascus, the sci-fi comedy starring Station 19 alumnus Okieriete Onaodowan.

The show’s cancellation was part of a tax write-down, according to our sister site Deadline.

As previously reported, the network also pulled the plug on Season 2 of Peter Moffat’s legal drama 61st Street (which shot all eight episodes), the Tatiana Maslany-led Invitation to a Bonfire (which filmed four out of six planned eisodes) and a second season of the sci-fi drama Moonhaven (reversing its previous Season 2 renewal) as part of cost-cutting measures.

Created by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm (Boomerang) and executive-produced by Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), the series followed the titular character, a 33-year-old Black man (played by Onaodowan), on a “mission of self-discovery and the burgeoning field of digital psychiatry that might be the key to defining his truest self,” per the official synopsis.

The series was a “comedic, genre-fluid, coming-of-age story with a reality-bending premise that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives, while also attempting to answer Demascus’ personal question: ‘Who am I?’”

The cast also included Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Caleb Eberhardt (Judas and the Black Messiah), Shakira Ja’nai Paye (Single Drunk Female, black-ish) and Martin Lawrence (in a recurring role). Kirk A. Moore (Marvel’s Runaways, 13 Reasons Why) served as showrunner.

How are you feeling about the Desmascus cancellation?