Moonhaven Cancelled at AMC+, Reversing Season 2 Renewal

AMC+ will not be returning to the colony of Moonhaven, cancelling the sci-fi series after it had previously renewed the show for a second season in July 2022.

Per our sister site Deadline, which first reported the news, the unrenewal/cancellation comes as part of programming write-downs by AMC Networks.

From writer-producer Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails), Moonhaven centered on Bella Sway (played by newcomer Emma McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

The cast also includeded Dominic Monaghan, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison, Amara Karan and Ayelet Zurer.

Moonhaven was supposed to return for a six-episode Season 2 in 2023. At the time that it was renewed, the streamer touted it as its number one most-watched exclusive series and most-watched new series behind Dark Winds.

