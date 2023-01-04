Foundation Unveils First Teaser for Season 2, Eyes Summer Release Date

The second crisis looms as Foundation gears up for Season 2.

Apple TV+ has unveiled a sneak peek at the upcoming season, which you can check out above, featuring Gaal making her way home and Brother Day bracing for a potential war. New episodes will arrive this summer, the streamer has announced.

Adapted from Isaac Asimov’s influential book series, Foundation chronicles a “band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire,” per the official synopsis. “Crucial individuals transcending space and time are faced with deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.”

Season 1 ended with Brother Day learning that rebels contaminated Cleon I’s DNA as well as the clones’ genetic samples, making it impossible to produce pure clones. Elsewhere, Gaal returned to her home planet Synnax 130 years in the future and found Salvor, who crash-landed on the underwater planet while looking for Gaal years before.

The upcoming season will feature a bevy of new casting additions, including Isabella Laughland (Anne Boleyn) as Brother Constant, a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach, and Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) as Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation.

What did you think of the Foundation sneak peek? What do you hope to see in Season 2?