Wednesday Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Again, Cancelled 1899 Slips Three Spots

Netflix's Wednesday easily repeated in the top spot on Nielsen's latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals, again busting through the 5-billion minute threshold.

For the week of Nov. 28, Wednesday amassed 5.3 billion minutes viewed across its eight episodes. That brings its two-week tally to 11.3 billion minutes, which is second only to the 12.3 billion minutes that Stranger Things racked up from May 23 to June 5 (and that was with 32 episodes available).

Netflix’s Firefly Lane placed a distant second with the release of its second season, drawing shy of a billion minutes viewed across 19 episodes. It was followed by Netflix’s Dead to Me (898 million minutes/30 episodes), Netflix’s The Crown (814 million minutes/50 episodes) and Netflix’s Crime Scene:The Texas Killing Fields.

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of Nov. 28 were Netflix’s Manifest (with 680 million minutes viewed across 52 episodes), Netflix’s freshly cancelled 1899 (down three spots from its chart debut, with 566 million minutes/eight episodes), the chart debut of Prime Video’s The Peripheral (394 million minutes/eight episodes), Netflix’s The Unbroken Voice (379 million minutes/61 episodes) and Disney+’s The Santa Clauses (349 million minutes/four available episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 were Disney+’s Andor, Netflix’s Pepsi Wheres My Jet?, Netflix’s Inside Job and Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show.

