1899 Cancelled at Netflix

1899‘s ship is sunk: Netflix has cancelled the mysterious drama, TVLine has confirmed.

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” co-showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who also were behind Netflix’s Dark, posted Monday on Odar’s Instagram account. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned.”

They continued: “That’s life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.”

TVLine has reached out to Netflix for comment.

The multilingual, sci-fi mystery series started streaming in November 2022. It was set in the titular year and took place on the steamship Cerberus as it crossed the Atlantic. During the passage, the Cerberus came upon another ship that had completely disappeared months earlier. Very weird, seemingly inexplicable phenomena began to happen soon after. Without spoiling anything, Season 1 ends on a wild cliffhanger that had the potential to radically reset the show for a potential — and now, not happening — Season 2.

