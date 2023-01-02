Ginny & Georgia Recap Video: What You Need to Remember Ahead of Season 2

It’s been nearly two years since Ginny & Georgia‘s Season 1 release, and post-holidays/New Year’s brain fuzz is a real thing, so TVLine has helpfully put together a recap ahead of Season 2’s long-awaited premiere this Thursday, Jan. 5.

The above video highlights the biggest developments from the Netflix dramedy’s Season 1 finale, including the unraveling of Georgia’s many secrets and a rundown of the many men vying for heart. Not to be outdone, her daughter Ginny was also at a romantic crossroads following a messy breakup. But it’s the reveal of just how dangerous her mother can be that drives a wedge between Ginny and Georgia heading into the new episodes.

The upcoming season asks the question, “How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out,” reads the official synopsis. “Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long…”

Press PLAY to refresh your memory of where the show left off, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2! And once you’re all caught up, you can watch a trailer here for a sneak peek at what’s coming up for Ginny and Georgia.