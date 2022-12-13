Ginny & Georgia: Tensions Escalate Between Mother and Daughter in Season 2 Trailer — Watch Video

The rift between Ginny & Georgia is widening in a new trailer for Season 2, which premieres with all 10 episodes on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 (nearly two years after Season 1’s release).

“My whole family’s broken,” Ginny declares in the above video, while her crush Marcus can’t ignore that there’s something going on with Ginny. And with a P.I. warning her that her mom Georgia is dangerous, can you blame Ginny for being off?

The upcoming season asks the question, “How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out,” reads the official synopsis. “Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long…”

While mother and daughter start off the trailer on the outs and throwing accusations at each other, by the end, Georgia is marveling that someone like Ginny came from someone like her. At one point, she even jokingly asks her daughter, “Want me to kill him?”

Elsewhere, Ginny and Marcus appear to be growing closer, with the two holding hands at school and him declaring, “You make sense to me. I’m damaged, and I’m scared I’m going to screw this up.”

Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2!