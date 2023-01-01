Michael Weatherly Teases NCIS Fans About Possible #Tiva Sighting in 2023: 'This Might Be an Interesting Year!'

Will 2023 be the year that NCIS fans get to see Tony and Ziva on their screens again, together?

Michael Weatherly certainly provided grist for that long-standing mill, with a teasey New Year’s Day tweet.

Weatherly had posted a reflective video about the year gone by and year ahead, and like clockwork an NCIS fan countered with their own New Year’s wish, to see Tony and Ziva “reuniting.”

Weatherly, who last appeared on NCIS in May 2016, in the Season 13 finale, replied back, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!”

Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”! https://t.co/K2RQOqjL4E — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 1, 2023

In Weatherly‘s final NCIS episode, Special Agent Tony DiNozzo followed his heart, and then his head, setting the stage for the original cast member’s exit. Upon hearing about a bombing of the David family farmhouse in Israel, Tony made tracks for the airport, but Abby and McGee intercepted him to relay the very bad news that Ziva died in said attack. Tony’s furor that followed was interrupted by his introduction to Tali, a daughter whom Ziva gave birth to years ago. At the end of that Season 13 finale, DiNozzo shared with Gibbs his decision to leave the team and take care of Tali, starting with a trip to Israel and followed by a visit to the Paris that “Ziva loves” (fueling speculation that he knew Ziva was in fact alive). Big NCIS Exits, Ranked!

Years later, with scene partner Cote de Pablo’s top-secret return to NCIS, viewers learned that Ziva in fact was alive (but on the run). Later during de Pablo’s Season 17 encore, it was established that Ziva would get in contact with her daughter’s father.

At the time that Weatherly began his starring run on CBS’ Bull, he told TVLine of his NCIS days, “I miss that specific camaraderie. I miss the people and smiles, the laughter…. But I felt very satiated by my experience at NCIS. As I said to you last time, it was a full circle and I felt ready to move on.” (Bull was cancelled and ended last spring.)

TVLine asked NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder ahead of the current season if there were any plans for Weatherly’s DiNozzo to resurface on-camera, and he answered with a qualified version of “Wouldn’t that be great?” (read in full here).

Do you think Weatherly is hinting at a real return, or is he just being a tease? NCIS resumes its season on Monday, Jan. 9, as part of a 3-show crossover event with the Los Angeles and Hawai’i flavors.

