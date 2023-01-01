Heartstopper: Does This Deleted Scene Tee Up a Season 2 'Ship for [Spoiler]?

Will love be blossoming between two more characters from the Heartstopper bunch? From the looks of this newly released deleted scene from Season 1, anything is possible.

In the clip from Charlie, Tao, Isaac and Elle’s sleepover that was cut from Episode 5 (watch it embedded above), Elle (Yasmin Finney) shares an intimate moment with her crush Tao (William Gao). She admits that she’s been missed him since transferring from transphobic Truham to its sister school, Higgs. She also reassures Tao, who is never alone yet always fears being alone, that she’s there for him. When she cuddles up next to him, telltale sparks fly — sparks that we can only hope will turn them into a couple in Season 2.

The teen romance series (which has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3) has added four cast members ahead of its sophomore season, which is currently in production. Leila Khan will make her professional acting debut after winning the role of Higgs student Sahar Zahid in an open casting call. Bradley Riches, who played a Truham student in Season 1, will again be playing a Truham student in Season 2, only now said student will have a name: James McEwan.

In addition, our beloved Mr. Ajayi’s romantic life is about to take a turn for the better (fingers crossed) with the casting of Nima Taleghani as fellow Truham teacher Mr. Farouk. And last but definitely not least, Jack Barton has been tapped to play David Nelson, who seems destined to become the most loathed character since Ben and Harry.

TVLine readers certainly seem ready for more of the Heartstopper crew. Ninety-six percent of viewers who participated in the poll that followed our finale recap gave it a grade of “A.”

Watch the deleted scene by pressing PLAY above, then tell us in a comment below: Are you ‘shipping Elle and Tao?