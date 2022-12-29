Vivienne Westwood, British Fashion Designer Behind Carrie's Sex and the City Wedding Gown, Dead at 81

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood died Thursday in London, her company’s Twitter feed announced. She was 81.

The acclaimed designer and activist died “peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” the account tweeted. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.” The message also included a quote from Westwood: “Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: Make full use of your character and full use of your life on Earth.”

Westwood’s fashion career got underway in earnest on the punk scene in 1970s London, and her collections influenced bands like the Sex Pistols and Siouxie and the Banshees.

She also was the designer behind the dress Carrie wore to her almost-wedding with Big in the first Sex and the City movie, which was released in 2008. Per Vogue: “The Cloud dress was first seen in the brand’s Gold Label 2007-08 collection and was re-designed by the designer specifically for the character. The corset top was created in gold-backed ivory silk-satin duchess and the skirt from meters of ivory silk Radzimir taffeta, creating an exaggerated silhouette, nipped-in waist and a pointed sculptural bust.” (All of which held up rather nicely as Carrie beat Big with her bouquet in front of the New York Public Library.)

In addition, Westwood’s costuming work also included designing Miss Piggy’s wedding gown in the 2014 film Muppets Most Wanted.