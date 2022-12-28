Grey's Anatomy's Mer Is Called Out on Her Way to the Exit — 2023 FIRST LOOK

Expect a real cold snap to hit Grey’s Anatomy when the ABC drama returns for the back half of Season 19 on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9/8c. Though most of Grey Sloan will unite to send Meredith off to Boston with their warmest wishes, one doctor is likelier to leave her with a case of frostbite: her maybe-maybe-not boyfriend, Nick.

How Grey's Has Handled Major Exits

Still peeved about Grey’s decision to leave Seattle for the sake of daughter Zola — without so much as mentioning to him that she was thinking about doing so — Nick confronts his on-again/off-again significant other. Elsewhere in the episode, as you can see in the exclusive image above, Mer and new resident Simone have a heart-to-heart and really let their emotions out. And the competition among the interns heats up as Maggie prepares to perform a never-before-done partial heart transplant; whichever of the rookies fares the most impressively in practice will get to scrub in with her.

As previously reported, original cast member Ellen Pompeo is stepping down as a series regular to pursue other interests (hence, the need for Mer’s move). But despite the fact that the actress “is a powerhouse, and Meredith is iconic,” as showrunner Krista Vernoff put it when speaking with TVLine this fall, the show has “always had a tremendous cast of actors who can carry any amount of the story.

“So while we will desperately miss Ellen and Meredith,” she added, “I think there’s a lot of story to tell” for other characters.

Agreed. What do you think? Who are you hoping will get more screen time in the back half of Season 19? Hit the comments.