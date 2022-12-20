Snowfall Season 6: FX Sets Premiere Date for Crime Drama's Final Season

We knew Franklin’s story was coming to an end, and now we know exactly when.

FX has announced that Snowfall will premiere the first two episodes of its sixth and final season on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10/9c. All episodes of the crime drama’s 10-episode farewell run will also stream the next day on Hulu.

Season 6 picks up in October 1986 as “civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family,” per the official synopsis. “Franklin (played by Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.”

With Franklin now on the verge of losing everyone he loves and everything he has built — brick by brick, mind you — coming out the other end will require “out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?”

“I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” star and producer Damson Idris previously said back when the Season 6 renewal was first announced. “I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth-season mark and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.”

Snowfall was created by the late John Singleton, and Eric Amadio and Dave Andron (who currently serves as showrunner). Executive producers include Idris, Amadio, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Walter Mosley, Julie DeJoie and John LaBrucherie.