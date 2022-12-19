Is the A Million Little Things Gang Grieving Another Friend in the Show's Final Season? — 2023 FIRST LOOK

A Million Little Things creator DJ Nash giveth, and he also taketh away — and maybe, as the exclusive 2023 First Look photo above might indicate, those two things happen in the space of an episode?

The ABC drama will return for its final season on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10/9c. As we know from the Season 5 finale, Maggie and Gary are expecting their first child after a long fertility struggle. (Go here for a refresher.) And above, we see that Mags’ pregnancy seems to be going according to plan; she’s definitely sporting a significant baby bump. So, yay!

But it’s the rest of the photo that has us worried for the Friends of Jon as we head into Season 5. Because it certainly looks like everyone is gathered at Delilah’s house for a wake or memorial service of some kind. Eddie, Katherine, Greta, Regina and Maggie all are safe, given that they’re in the shot. And they’re talking to Daniel, who’s also alive at the time of the photo. However, is he OK? We’re no experts on body language, but it kinda seems like everyone is focused on Delilah’s son… which makes us concerned that perhaps Mrs. Dixon has met some terrible fate in France? But also: Where’s Sophie? And Rome?

However, then we realize that Gary also isn’t in the picture. And given the return of his cancer — another reveal from the Season 5 finale — now we’re mostly anxious about his absence from this clearly very important scene.

ABC’s official Season 6 synopsis doesn’t make us feel any better. “As the final season of our series unfolds,” it reads, “we’ll watch through laughter and tears as we bring this incredible journey to its conclusion. Along the way we’ll explore the depths of friendship, love and sorrow as we bid this special family of friends goodbye, once again proving that friendship really is a million little things.”

And sorrow? AND SORROW?!

It’s your turn to obsess about the picture at the top of this post. What do you think it means for A Million Things‘ final season? Hit the comments with your thoughts/concerns/predictions!