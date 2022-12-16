Ratings: Beauty and Beast Is Tops in Demo, Ghosts Eyes an All-Time High

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration led Thursday in the demo, while CBS’ “Ghosts-mas” easily unwrapped the night’s largest audience. Year in Review: 2022's Most Dynamic 'Ships

ABC | Beauty and the Beast averaged 4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (and an average TVLine reader grade of “C+”; read recap), after which The Parent Test retained 1.9 mil and a 0.4.

CBS | Ghosts‘ hour-long Christmas episode averaged 6.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating (with a TVLine reader grade of “A”; read recap), eyeing its best audience ever and matching its season high in the demo. With their own fall finales, So Help Me Todd (4.5 mil/0.3) was steady in viewers but dipped in the demo, while CSI: Vegas (3.3 mil/0.3) was steady all around.

THE CW | Christmas Around the USA drew 520K and an ornament-shaped 0.0.

