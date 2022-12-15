Ghosts Celebrates Christmas With Another Possession, a Long-Awaited Kiss and a Shocking New Pairing

The Christmas spirit certainly got into Ghosts during Thursday’s special one-hour installment, in which Jay’s sister Bela arrived at Woodstone with her friend Eric (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s Andrew Leeds) to celebrate the holiday.

Being a big Christmas rom-com person, Single and Ready to Cringle fan Sam was determined to spark something romantic between Bela and Eric, who definitely had feelings for his pal. But Bela was still hung up on Trevor, who used Sam’s iPad to send a message to Bela with a crazy idea: get Eric to let Trevor possess him for just one day so he and Bela could be together. Strangely, Eric was a total mensch and got on board with this wild idea, even though he was terrified of being electrocuted. Eric could tell this was something Bela needed to get out of her system, and then maybe she would finally open up to possibility of them as a couple?

Their plan, however, was thwarted when Sam caught wind of what Bela, Eric and Trevor were up to. Jay blew up at Bela for trying to sleep with a ghost on Christmas in his house, Bela called Jay a judgmental jerk, and Trevor accused Sam of ruining the seventh night of Hanukkah.

The next morning, when Sam went to remount the light fixture, she was zapped… and possessed by Thor’s spirit. Unlike Sam, though, Thor’s a Grinch about Christmas. And yet, between that and Sam’s hoarse new voice — it’s just a cold, OK? — Jay did not put two and two together about the possession, much to Sam’s dismay.

Following Trevor’s instructions, Thor-as-Sam convinced Jay he was too hard on Bela and that he should go to the train station to catch Eric. Jay pleaded with Eric to come back and try the possession thing again. Attempt No. 2 didn’t go to plan, either, with Eric temporarily crossing over to the other side and meeting the ghosts, before being brought back to life by Thor’s powers. But on the bright side, the scare did get Bela to finally see Eric in a new light.

Elsewhere, Isaac was feeling nervous about his and Nigel’s first kiss, and even Pete was slamming Nigel for how slowly he was moving. When Isaac failed to plant one on Nigel under the mistletoe, Nigel declared that they should break things off. It was actually Isaac’s past relationship with his wife and the guilt he held over lying to her that was holding him back from moving forward with Nigel. But after Sas revealed that Isaac’s wife came to visit him on his deathbed, Isaac realized that she had forgiven him. With that, he was free to finally share his first kiss with Nigel.

Speaking of kissing… Hetty spent much of the episode getting worked up while watching (and rewatching and rewatching) a TikTok of a hot lumberjack chopping wood, while Trevor never quite got his moment with Bela, leaving him revved up. So what were two frustrated ghosts left to do? Yeah, that was one Christmas liplock we did not see coming!

Ghosts fans, what did you think of the Christmas installment and its surprise smooch? Grade it below, then hit the comments