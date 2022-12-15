Nielsen Streaming Top 10: The Crown Reigns, Trailed by Dead to Me, Manifest

Netflix’s The Crown lorded over all others on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. 2022 in Review: The 20 Best Shows

For the week of Nov. 14, The Crown with the release of its fifth season amassed nearly 1.8 billion minutes viewed across 50 total episodes.

Nielsen notes that 60% of The Crown‘s audience is aged 50+, skewing much older than most streaming titles.

With the release of its final season, Netflix’s Dead to Me landed at No. 2, tallying 1.4 billion minutes viewed across 30 total episodes. It was followed by the champ from the past two weeks, Manifest (1.3 billion minutes/52 total episodes); Netflix’s 1899 (925 million minutes/eight episodes); and Netflix’s Love Is Blind (562 million minutes/40 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of Nov. 14 were Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show (533 million minutes viewed/85 total episodes), Netflix’s recently cancelled Warrior Nun (down three spots with 521 million minutes/18 episodes), Netflix’s Ancient Apocalypse 🤷🏻‍♂️ (480 million minutes/eight episodes), Disney+’s Andor (455 million minutes/11 available episodes) and Netflix’s Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (362 million minutes/four episodes).

Falling OUT of the Top 10 were The Handmaid’s Tale, From Scratch, Inside Man and The Watcher.

