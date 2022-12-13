Warrior Nun Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Warrior Nun‘s fight is over. Netflix has canceled the fantasy series after just two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. Streaming TV Shows: What's Renewed, Cancelled

The cancellation news comes less than a week after Warrior Nun — with the release of its second season — landed on Nielsen’s latest U.S. streaming ranking of streaming originals. With just four days of eligibility for Season 2, Warrior Nun made its chart debut at No. 4, (distantly) trailing Manifest, The Crown and Love Is Blind.

Creator and showrunner Simon Barry posted his reaction to the show’s cancellation on Twitter, thanking the fans for all their love and support. Read his full statement below:

I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eZIBa4tJYm — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 13, 2022

Warrior Nun centered around Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS who “must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet,” per Netflix’s official description.

The short-lived series starred Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion and William Miller as Adriel.

Warrior Nun was based on a comic book character created by Ben Dunn.

Are you disappointed by the show's untimely end? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.