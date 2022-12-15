Power Book II: Ghost Sets Season 3 Premiere — Watch First Footage

“Are you with me or against me?” Monet asks in a new teaser trailer for Power Book II: Ghost‘s Season 3. And if we know anything, we know this: Whoever she’s talking to should choose wisely.

The Power spinoff’s third season will premiere on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. And a sneak peek at the Starz drama’s new footage seems to indicate that Mary J. Blige’s not-afraid-to-kill Monet isn’t the only one at a crossroads in the upcoming episodes.

“I don’t know what to do. I don’t know who I can trust,” Michael Rainey Jr.’s Tariq laments as we watch footage of him holding a bloody knife and, later, a shiny gun. We then get glimpses of Effie, Davis, Brayden, Dru and a bunch of other characters — and nobody looks like they’re having a particularly good time.

As previously announced, several new faces will join the cast in Season 3. Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce) will play RSJ, a Howard University and Harvard Business school alum. Kyle Vincent Terry (For Life) will play Obi, a young man schooled in Britain who knows his way around a gun. And Caroline Chikezie (The Shannara Chronicles) will play Noma, a regal woman who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the teaser trailer, then hit the comments: Are you planning to tune in to Power Book II: Ghost in March?