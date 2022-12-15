Mythic Quest World to Expand With New Series Mere Mortals on Apple TV+

Mythic Quest is getting a brand new offshoot, Apple TV+ announced Thursday.

The eight-episode series titled Mere Mortals is not a spinoff, but rather will expand its mothership’s universe with new characters, exploring “the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game,” according to its official description. The companion series is said to follow Mythic Quest‘s departure episodes such as “A Dark Quiet Death,” “Backstory!,” “Everlight,” and the upcoming episode “Sarian” (which begins streaming Friday, Dec. 16).

Mortals is created by Mythic Quest star Ashly Burch (who plays game tester Rachel), along with John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney. Serving as executive producers are Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby and Charlie Day.

Mythic Quest is currently midway through its third season, and has already been renewed for Season 4. Created by McElhenney and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cohorts Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the series “follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time,” according to the official logline. In addition to McElhenney, the ensemble cast includes Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, Community‘s Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Burch, Jessie Ennis and fellow EP David Hornsby.

