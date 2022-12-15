Fightland British Boxing Drama From 50 Cent in the Works at Starz

Power player Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has found a new fight at Starz.

The rapper/executive producer is developing Fightland, adrama about the tumultuous world of British boxing, TVLine has learned.

The potential series will follow a retired — and disgraced — world champion fighter who is pulled into the dark side of the sport after his childhood best friend and training partner goes missing. “To save his friend,” the official synopsis reads, “the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him — one that cost him everything to leave behind.”

Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith (Channel 4’s Run) will write the project. Jackson will serve as an EP alongside Francis Hopkinson (Wallander) and Katharine Leadbetter (Woman in White).

“Fightland embodies the stakes, swagger and ambition that collaborations between STARZ and 50 Cent have come to represent,” said Kathryn Busby, president, original programming at Starz said via statement. “We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life.”

In addition to Fightland, Jackson currently has the Power spinoffs Book II: Ghost, Book III: Raising Kanan and Book IV: Force at Starz, as well as BMF, which soon will return for Season 2. In addition, his G-Unit Film & Television also is developing the scripted series Queen Nzinga, starring American Gods‘ Yetide Badaki, at the network.