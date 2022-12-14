Wu-Tang: An American Saga Gets Final Season Release Date on Hulu

Hulu’s chronicling of the Wu-Tang Clan saga will come to an end later this winter, when the series’ third and final season is released via the streamer. Streaming TV Renewals & Cancellations

Wu-Tang: An American Saga will kick off its farewell tour on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 (with three episodes), followed by a new release every “Wu-Wednesday,” with the finale dropping on April 5.

First ordered to series at Hulu in October 2018, Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiered in September 2019 with a 10-episode freshman season. It was renewed for a 10-episode Season 2 in January 2020, but fans had to wait nearly two full years for the second season to finally premiere in September 2021. Last season wrapped with the Wu-Tang Clan poised on the brink of superstardom in the season finale (read our full recap.)

In the third and final season, off the release of their debut album and with their continued rise to fame, the Wu-Tang Clan faces and overcomes assorted challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA (played by Ashton Sanders) struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. “As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy,” the synopsis tells us.

The series’ cast also includes Shameik Moore as Corey Woods, aka Raekwon; Siddiq Saunderson as Dennis Coles, aka Ghostface Killah; Julian Elijah Martinez as Mitchell ‘Divine’ Diggs; Marcus Callender as Oliver ‘Power’ Grant; Zolee Griggs as Shurrie Diggs; T.J. Atoms as Russell Jones, aka Ol’ Dirty Bastard; Dave East as Clifford Smith, aka Method Man; Johnell Young as Gary Grice, aka GZA; Uyoata Udi as Jason Hunter, aka Inspectah Deck; and Damani Sease as U-God.