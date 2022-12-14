Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'

Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report, he was found in a Los Angeles hotel room with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Allison Holker, Boss’ wife and fellow SYTYCD alum, confirmed his passing in a statement that remembered Boss as “the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss boarded The Ellen DeGeneres Show as guest DJ in 2014, and he remained with the daytime series until its conclusion in May of this year. He was upped to co-executive producer on the show in 2020 and frequently guest-hosted in DeGeneres’ absence.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, dial “988” for the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.