Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40.

As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory,” her statement continued. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.” TV Stars We Lost in 2022

Boss broke out as a contestant on Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, where he impressed both viewers and judges with his unique hip-hop performances and ultimately finished in second place. Since his days as a competitor on the series, Boss returned to SYTYCD in various capacities, including as a judge alongside JoJo Siwa and Leah Remini on the just-concluded Season 17.

In 2014, Boss began a long stint as guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a role he filled until the talk show concluded in May of this year. He also served as an executive producer on the series since 2020.

Boss is survived by Holker — a fellow SYTYCD alum with whom he recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary — and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, dial “988” for the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.