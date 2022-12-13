What's On Your TV Wish List for 2023?

While Santa sorts through his overflowing mailbag, we here at TVLine are looking for a different kind of wish list: the one that includes all of your TV hopes for the upcoming year.

Back in November, TVLine readers gave thanks for their personal TV highlights of the past year, from slow-burn romances on Grey’s Anatomy and The Rookie to a fitting send-off for NBC’s beloved This Is Us. But now, it’s time to tell us what you want to see in 2023. Are you crossing your fingers that a certain ‘ship sets sail? How about a storyline you want to end sooner rather than later? Or might all your wish-making energy go toward saving more HBO Max shows from cancellation?

Regardless of your wish, here’s how to submit: With the subject line “Wish List,” send an email to feedback@tvline.com (or use our Contact Us page) to share your small-screen hopes. Once we receive your submissions, we’ll compile a batch of ’em into a holiday gallery on Saturday, Dec. 24 (aka Christmas Eve).

We’ve turned off comments on this post, so once again: Email us at feedback@tvline.com, or use our Contact Us page, to tell us the TV developments you’d like to see in 2023. We look forward to reading your submissions!