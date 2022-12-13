Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes to Remain Benched at GMA Until Internal Investigation Is Complete

The timetable for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ potential return to GMA3 has gotten a little clearer: The co-anchors will not return to their ABC news program until after an internal investigation of their behind-the-scenes relationship has been completed.

In a memo to staff members on Dec. 12 (obtained by E! News), ABC News president Kim Godwin confirmed that Robach and Holmes will remain out as GMA3 co-hosts “pending the completion of an internal review.”

“I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News,” Godwin wrote. “It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

Robach and Holmes were initially benched from GMA3 on Dec. 5 in the wake of their alleged romantic affair going public. Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos have been filling in, but Godwin’s latest memo indicates a “rotation of anchors” will be in place at GMA3 during the co-hosts’ extended hiatus.

In late November, the Daily Mail published photos of Robach and Holmes spending time together in upstate New York. Robach is married to Melrose Place vet Andrew Shue, while Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both Holmes and Robach deactivated their Instagram accounts after the photos were made public, but Holmes appeared to joke about the scandal on GMA3‘s Dec. 2 broadcast.