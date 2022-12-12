Westworld to Be Pulled From HBO Max

If you have tickets to Westworld, better use ’em fast: HBO’s Emmy-winning sci-fi series will soon be removed from the HBO Max streaming service, a source confirms to TVLine. (As of now, all four seasons of Westworld are still available to stream.) Our sister site Deadline reports that the series is “likely to resurface on other company platforms” in the future, though.

Westworld is just the latest HBO series to be removed from HBO Max amid a flurry of budget cuts at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, but it’s arguably the highest-profile cut yet. Back in August, a number of past HBO shows, including Vinyl and Camping, were cut from the service. “As we work to bring together HBO Max and Discovery+, we’re making some changes to our services,” the streamer’s Twitter help feed explained at the time. “Part of that process includes the removal of select content.”

Set at a futuristic theme park that recreated the Wild West with robot “hosts,” Westworld was cancelled last month after a four-season run. It premiered in 2016, notching the highest viewership ever for the first season of an HBO original series. Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright and Ed Harris led the ensemble cast, with Anthony Hopkins and Aaron Paul appearing as well. Westworld was nominated for more than 50 Emmys, winning nine, including best supporting actress in a drama for Newton in 2018.

