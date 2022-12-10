×

Ratings: Blue Bloods Eyes Second-Best Audience of Fall, Young Rock Eyes Lows

Blue Bloods Season 13
Courtesy of CBS

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown led the night in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods fall finale copped Friday’s largest audience.

CBS | S.W.A.T. (with 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating) and a “Yep, They Sure Went There!” episode of Fire Country (5.5 mil/0.4, who earned a Performer of the Week mention?) both were steady heading into the break, whereas Blue Bloods (5.9 mil/0.4) matched its best audience since the season opener and ticked up in the demo. (Get return dates!)

FOX | SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) was steady.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.4 mil/0.4) dipped.

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (1.9 mil/0.3) was steady in the demo but hit a new low in audience, while Young Rock (1.3 mil/0.2) hit and matched (at least) season lows.

THE CW | Leading out of a Penn & Teller rerun, Whose Line (540K/0.1) nonetheless added viewers.

