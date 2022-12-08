Law & Order's Mehcad Brooks Talks Fall Finale Repercussions, the Supergirl Alumni He'd Like to See Appear

The following contains spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Law & Order. Proceed accordingly.

This week’s Law & Order left a bitter aftertaste.

The fall finale ended with Shaw sitting with the guilt of ruining a young man’s life after getting a false confession. Fearing for his life in the abusive prison complex, Troy (guest star Chaundre Hall-Broomfield) fled from Rikers — killing a cop in the process — and was later proven innocent of the original charge.

Shaw, attempting to fix his mistake, urged Price to offer a decent plea deal but to no avail. Troy’s fate was sealed once an officer died, so the prosecutor’s hands were tied. The guilty verdict ensured that young Troy would now be in prison for the rest of his life.

For Mehcad Brooks, who plays Shaw on the NBC drama, the remnants of this case won’t be forgotten, given the revival’s more serialized approach to story. “Throughout the season, they’ve been doing a really good job with that,” he tells TVLine. “I’m a fan of Law & Order, I’ve been my whole life, [and] I’ve never really seen that much. So they are writing for that, and they’re protecting that.”

Season 22 also saw Elisabeth Röhm, who played ADA Serena Southerlyn, return to the franchise — albeit behind the camera. (She directed the Nov. 10 episode “Only the Lonely,” about the murder of a crisis consultant.) While there’s been no word on whether more Law & Order vets will appear — Carey Lowell reprised her role as prosecutor Jamie Ross in the Season 21 premiere — Brooks notes that the show “lives and dies on how good the guest stars are, and our guest stars have been phenomenal.”

As for other guest appearances? The actor would like to see some of his former Supergirl costars drop by.

“I’d love to have Azie Tesfai come through,” Brooks shares. “Katie McGrath. She’s a Law & Order fan. I’d love to have her, too.”

What did you think of Law & Order‘s fall finale? Grade the episode, and then comment below.