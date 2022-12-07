Yellowjackets Season 2 Pushed to 2023

Reports of Yellowjackets‘ imminent return have been slightly exaggerated.
Showtime announced Wednesday that the hit survival drama will kick off its anticipated second season on Sunday, March 26; subscribers can stream the premiere two days early, on Friday, March 24.
The March time frame represents a bit of a delay from the late 2022 bow that was previously bandied about.
“We are working towards a premiere at the end of 2022,” Showtime Networks president of entertainment Gary Levine told Vulture earlier this year. “When you have a show that has this kind of a momentum, you don’t want to let it dissolve.”
The drama about a high school girls’ soccer team involved in a plane crash in the 1990s — starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress — wrapped its first season last January. The Season 1 finale revealed how team captain Jackie, played by Ella Purnell, died. (Read our recap and get more answers from our post-episode conversation with series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.)
As previously reported, Season 2 cast additions include Six Feet Under‘s Lauren Ambrose (as the adult version of Liv Hewson’s Vanessa “Van” Palmer) Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Simone Kessell (as the adult version of Courtney Eaton’s Lottie) and Lord of the Rings vet Elijah Wood (as a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Ricci’s Misty in ways she won’t see coming).