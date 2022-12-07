Chicago P.D. Boss Talks Upton's Obsession with Sean and His 'Disturbing' Connection to Her

With Halstead far away in Bolivia, Chicago P.D.‘s Hailey Upton has been laser-focused on capturing accused trafficker Sean (played by Yellowstone‘s Jefferson White), no matter the cost.

Her fixation has spiraled into weeks and months of following him and building her case, neglecting her overall mental and physical well-being in the process. That will all come to a head in Wednesday’s fall finale (NBC, 10/9c), which finds the Intelligence cop circling in on the police chief’s son.

“I think she was prime for a distraction,” showrunner Gwen Sigan tells TVLine. In Halstead’s absence, Upton has been dealing with “lots of emotion,” but not wanting to face it head-on or “be weakened by it.”

“There was something about this guy that got under her skin, and she needed to get to the bottom of it,” Sigan adds. “So now it’s been quite a few weeks in her life, months that she has been obsessed with this thing and so determined to bring him down.”

Sean, in turn, has been equally infatuated with Upton, often viewing her as something of a soulmate. “He really can see through her, and he feels that she is like him and that she’s a kindred spirit and that she’s also broken,” Sigan explains. “That alone is disturbing, that he feels this connection to her.”

Since Upton has been using that connection to her advantage, even opening up about missing her husband, that has “allowed this guy to kind of seep in and get into her mind even more… She’s just, it’s like the last run: ‘I’m going to get this guy. Whatever it takes, whatever it costs me, I’m getting him.’”