Teen Wolf: The Movie Reunites 'Allison' and Scott in Battle — 2023 FIRST LOOK

Beacon Hills’ original it couple is back together (sort of) in Paramount+’s upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Scott (played by Tyler Posey) and “Allison” (Crystal Reed) fighting by each other’s side against the dreaded Oni, the very same creatures that killed the latter back in Teen Wolf’s third season.

So, why are we putting Allison’s name in quotes? As revealed in the movie’s full trailer, which was just released this past weekend, the bow-wielding warrior might not be who we remember.

“How do we know she’s really Allison?” Scott’s mom Melissa asks in the trailer, to which Argent confirms: “Whoever or whatever is out there right now, it’s not Allison.”

In addition to Posey and Reed, Teen Wolf: The Movie also brings back Tyler Hoechlin as Derek, Holland Roden as Lydia, Colton Haynes as Jackson, Shelley Hennig as Malia, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Stilinski, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa, JR Bourne as Argent, Khylin Rhambo as Mason, Orny Adams as Coach Finstock, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Deaton, Ryan Kelley as Parrish, Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida and Ian Bohen as Peter.

Newcomers include Vince Mattis as Eli, Amy Lin Workman as Hikari, John Posey as Conrad and L. B. Fisher as Coach Hogan.

Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 on Paramount+, along with the new series Wolf Pack, which also hails from Teen Wolf boss Jeff Davis.

What do you suspect is up with “Allison”? Drop a comment with your thoughts and theories below.