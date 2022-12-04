Teen Wolf: The Movie Releases Full Trailer Ahead of January Premiere

The stage is officially set for the fight of Scott McCall’s life. Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Breakdown

Paramount+ treated attendees of CCXP in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Sunday to a first look at the full trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie, which you can now watch in full above.

Here’s what to expect from the film, according to Paramount+’s official release: “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Let’s start with those “trusted friends”: Joining Posey are Crystal Reed as the not-so-late Allison Argent, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig at Malia Tate, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Orny Adams as Coach, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Stilinski, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Ryan Kelley as Jordan Parrish, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Deaton, Ian Bohen as Peter Hale, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt and Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale.

And that “new allies” category includes Amy Workman as Hikari Zhang, Nobi Nakaniski as Deputy Ishida and Vince Mattis as (Derek’s son!) Eli Hale.

Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 on Paramount+. Hit PLAY on the full trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.