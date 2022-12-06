Friday Night Lights Reunion! Taylor Kitsch to Star in Netflix Western Drama American Primeval From Peter Berg

Clear eyes, 10-gallon hats, can’t lose.

Taylor Kitsch has booked another project with Friday Night Lights executive producer Peter Berg: Netflix’s American Primeval, which the streaming site announced Tuesday.

The limited series is a historical drama that, per the official logline, “is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world — for a land they truly believe is their destiny.”

The description continues: “The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a lawless and untamed wilderness.”

Kitsch’s character, Isaac, is described as a “traumatized man struggling to overcome his demons” and looking for his purpose amid the harsh, grueling environment.

Berg will serve as an EP and will direct all of the limited series’ six episodes. Eric Newman (Narcos) will executive-produce. Mark L. Smith, another EP, (The Revenant) will write all episodes.

Berg and Kitsch previously reunited on Netflix’s upcoming limited series Painkiller (which Newman also will executive-produce), which is slated for 2023 and which examines the start of the opioid crisis.

“We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval,” Berg said via statement. “I’m looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense and heart-pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast. Cheers to Ted [Sarandos, Netflix chief executive officer], Bela [Bajaria, Netflix head of global TV], Peter [Friedlander, Netflix vice president of scripted series, United States and Canada] and the entire Netflix team for the support!”

In addition to playing Dillon Panther Tim Riggins on FNL, Kitsch’s TV work includes: The Terminal List, Waco, True Detective and The Normal Heart.