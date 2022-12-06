Daisy Jones and The Six Sets March Premiere on Prime Video: See Photos

Are you ready to rock?!

Cool! Take that enthusiasm and table it for a few months, because Prime Video’s rock-n-roll drama Daisy Jones & The Six is going to premiere in Spring 2023, the streaming video service announced Tuesday.

The limited series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s popular 2019 novel will get underway on Friday, March 3. New episodes will follow weekly, with the finale slated for March 24.

The series chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band. Its cast includes Riley Keough (The Terminal List), Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright. Timothy Olyphant (Justified) will guest-star.

Per the official release: “In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin) — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.”

Press PLAY on the video at the top of the post to watch the announcement, click on the gallery above to get a look at some photos from the show, then hit the comments with your thoughts!